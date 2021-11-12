University employees encouraged to give to United Way

Washington University employees can support those in need by donating to the United Way of Greater St. Louis online.
The university also is offering some St. Louis-themed incentives to encourage participation. Those who donate online through Nov. 30 will be entered into a raffle for a themed basket. Pledge online at the university’s United Way website.
