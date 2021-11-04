Van Engen wins the Peter J. Gomes Memorial Book Prize

Abram Van Engen, professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the Peter J. Gomes Memorial Book Prize for “City on a Hill: A History of American Exceptionalism” (Yale University Press). The Massachusetts Historical Society awards the prize for the best nonfiction work on the history of Massachusetts published during the preceding year.
