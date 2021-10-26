Flowe wins Littleton-Griswold Prize for ‘Uncontrollable Blackness’

Flowe

Douglas Flowe, assistant professor of history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2021 Littleton-Griswold Prize for his book “Uncontrollable Blackness: African American Men and Criminality in Jim Crow New York” (University of North Carolina Press).

The Littleton-Griswold Prize is awarded annually to recognize the best book on the history of American law and society. A joint committee with members from both the American Historical Association and the American Society for Legal History selects the prize each year.

