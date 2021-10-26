Flowe wins Littleton-Griswold Prize for ‘Uncontrollable Blackness’

Douglas Flowe, assistant professor of history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2021 Littleton-Griswold Prize for his book “Uncontrollable Blackness: African American Men and Criminality in Jim Crow New York” (University of North Carolina Press).
The Littleton-Griswold Prize is awarded annually to recognize the best book on the history of American law and society. A joint committee with members from both the American Historical Association and the American Society for Legal History selects the prize each year.
Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.