The View From Here 12.15.21

Alumna Esther Shin delivers remarks during the 2021 December recognition ceremony. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Jostens employee Chris Adkins (left) and Shannon Johnson (right), a graduating student, assist Jasmine Prater, fellow graduate, before the December recognition ceremony Dec. 11 at the Field House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A band plays for graduates, faculty, staff, family and friends during the 2021 December recognition ceremony Dec. 11 at the Field House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Shannon Mitchell (left) celebrates after the 2021 December recognition ceremony Dec. 11 at the Field House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, receives a painting of Hillman Hall during a farewell celebration Dec. 10 attended by Brown School faculty and staff. McKay will transition to the Office of the Provost as the vice provost of interdisciplinary initiatives on Jan. 1. (Photo: Tiffany Phillips/Brown School)
Jack Nolan protects the ball during the 37th annual Lopata Classic basketball game between St. Thomas and the WashU Bears in the Field House Dec. 4. WashU won the game 59-51; Nolan was named the tournament’s MVP. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Maya Arnott makes a play during the 20th annual McWilliams Classic basketball game between Berea and the WashU Bears at the Field House Dec. 4. WashU won the game 81-63, and Arnott was named the tournament’s MVP. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Dance Marathon raised more than $38,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network of Greater St. Louis Dec. 4 at their annual dance party. (Photo courtesy of Dance Marathon)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.