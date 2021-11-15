The View From Here 11.15.21

Ebony Patterson shakes hands with Chancellor D. Andrew Martin after receiving a Distinguished Alumni Award on Nov. 6 at the Founders Day celebration. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Arts & Sciences students Katie Lee (left) on the clarinet and Emily Angstreich on the flute perform for alumni and guests on Nov. 6 at the Founders Day celebration at St. Louis Union Station. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Brookings Hall is framed by autumn leaves on Nov. 8 from the east end of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski shares a meal with WashU students and Catholic Student Center (CSC) staff Nov. 7 during a visit to celebrate Mass and bless the CSC’s recent renovations. The CSC, which is at 6352 Forsyth Blvd., serves students on the Danforth and Medical campuses. (Photo: Marie Foss)
Students enjoy the changing colors of the trees Nov. 10 along Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
A bird of prey sunbathes on a Residential Life banner Nov. 5 outside of Olin Library. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin gives a reading during Mass Nov. 7 at the Catholic Student Center (CSC) at Washington University. St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski con-celebrated the Mass with the center’s director, the Rev. Gary Braun, and blessed the CSC’s recent renovations. This was the archbishop and chancellor’s first visit to the CSC. (Photo: Marie Foss)
Lecturer and alum Ben Kiel (left) helps Sam Fox School student Megan Kenyon set up a machine to cut her design Oct. 29 at a Fox Fridays “Pressure Prints” workshop in the Kranzberg Book Studio. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Sam Fox School student Sharlene Lee uses a press at a Fox Fridays “Pressure Prints” workshop in the Kranzberg Book Studio. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Another bird of prey pursues a squirrel in a tree Nov. 5 outside Olin Library. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Vince Belusko, a 1978 alumnus, shakes Chancellor Andrew Martin’s hand after giving a presentation on Nov. 6 at the Founders Day celebration in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Weil Hall is framed by autumn leaves Nov. 10 from the east end of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.