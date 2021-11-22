The View From Here 11.22.21

An aerial view of the east end of the Danforth Campus in autumn is captured Nov. 12. (Photo: Washington University Facilities Planning & Management)
Bryce Robinson, assistant shops manager, works Nov. 12 with a student during a Fox Fridays workshop in the Sam Fox School’s Walker Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sam Fox School MFA students review their studio work Nov. 9 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
An architecture studio exhibition is on display Nov. 9 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Meleko Mokgosi, the 2021-22 Freund Teaching Fellow, conducts an in-studio review with a Sam Fox School MFA student. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Ten of the most common species in the ForestGEO research plot at Tyson Research Center are: (clockwise from top center): red oak, paw paw, sassafras, white ash, slippery elm, shagbark hickory, carolina buckthorn, red maple, flowering dogwood and downy serviceberry. See more illustrations inspired by fall at Tyson. (Illustration: Erin O’Connell/Washington University)
Thuelfaqar Rammaha (left), psychiatry research coordinator, and Julia Sim, neurology staff scientist, write personal notes to go with “smile kits.” The WashU community participated in a service project to build dental hygiene kits Oct. 29. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
An aerial view of the sun setting over Francis Olympic Field on Nov. 8 shows the east end of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Washington University Facilities Planning & Management)
Natalie Eng, a Sam Fox School student, removes casting materials from her jewelry during a Nov. 12 workshop in Walker Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Construction work continues Nov. 4 on the neuroscience research building on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.