The View From Here 11.22.21

Ten of the most common species in the ForestGEO research plot at Tyson Research Center are: (clockwise from top center): red oak, paw paw, sassafras, white ash, slippery elm, shagbark hickory, carolina buckthorn, red maple, flowering dogwood and downy serviceberry. See more illustrations inspired by fall at Tyson . (Illustration: Erin O’Connell/Washington University)