Walke speaks at World War II conference

Historian Anika Walke, the Georgie W. Lewis Career Development Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, participated Nov. 15 in the Blavatnik Archive Foundation’s international virtual conference “Jewish Soldiers & Fighters in WWII.”
Walke is an associate professor of history; of women, gender and sexuatlity studies; of Jewish, Islamic and Middle Eastern studies; and of global studies, all in Arts & Sciences.
The two-day event featured nearly 40 historians from Europe, the U.S. and Israel, focused on the 1.5 million Jewish soldiers and civilians who participated in the Allied cause during World War II, fighting to stop the Holocaust. Panel discussions explored Jewish soldiers’ literature, music and history.
Walke was a speaker at a panel titled “Daily Life and Strategies of Survival in the Soviet Union during World War II.” Walke published the book “Pioneers and Partisans: An Oral History of Nazi Genocide in Belorussia” in 2015. She continues to research the aftermath of the Nazi genocide in Belarus and is a member of the Holocaust Geographies Collaborative.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.