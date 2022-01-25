Brown appointed director of Deneb STARS

Brown

Sabrina M. Brown, former interim executive director of academic engagement at Harris-Stowe State University, has been appointed director of the Deneb STARS program at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. Brown joined the university in January and succeeds Anthony Tillman, who departed last spring to serve as dean of student academic success and equity at DePauw University.

“Sabrina brings a deep commitment to serving and creating opportunities for students,” Gonzalez said. “Additionally, Sabrina brings a wealth of experience and an exciting vision that will help us build and strengthen the Deneb STARS community.”

Launched in 2014, the Deneb STARS program is open to all first-generation and low-income students and provides academic tutoring and peer mentoring; connects students to university resources; and helps students find meaningful work-study and professional opportunities.

At Harris-Stowe, Brown increased the school’s retention rate, created a peer mentorship program and developed the study abroad office.

“Sabrina’s done it all,” said Mark Kamimura-Jimenez, associate vice chancellor and dean of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. “Sabrina also understands the research behind the work that we are doing. She is a leader with demonstrated experience in supporting students who are new to the college experience and someone who knows how to build a community.”

