Al-Aly named associate editor of nephrology journal

Al-Aly

Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an associate editor of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Al-Aly is also director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center and chief of the Research and Development Service at the VA Saint Louis Health Care System. In his role with the Clinical Epidemiology Center, he has led efforts to use big data to generate new knowledge about kidney disease, air pollution and its effects on health, and long COVID-19, among other topics.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.