Kipnis named an editor of medical journal

Kipnis

Jonathan Kipnis, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Pathology & Immunology and a BJC Investigator at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an academic editor of the Journal of Experimental Medicine, a high-impact journal that publishes papers on immunology, cancer biology, vascular biology, microbial pathogenesis, neuroscience and stem cell biology.

As an academic editor, he advises the journal on how to cover the field of neuroimmunology and helps guide the manuscript review process.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

