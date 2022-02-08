Pediatric society names Brozanski, Wambach as new members

Two faculty members at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been named new members of the American Pediatric Society. They are Beverly Brozanski, MD, professor of pediatrics, and Jennifer Wambach, MD, associate professor of pediatrics, both in the Department of Pediatrics’ Division of Newborn Medicine.
Brozanski and Wambach are among the society’s 72 new members announced for 2022. Membership is considered among the highest honors in the field of pediatrics. New members are nominated by current members through a process that recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves as child-health leaders, teachers, scholars, policymakers and/or clinicians.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
