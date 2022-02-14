The View From Here 02.14.22

Justin Hardy, a senior on the WashU men’s basketball team, was interviewed by ESPN on Feb. 10 at the Field House about his battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. Hardy has continued to play this season while undergoing treatment. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The stained-glass window in Graham Chapel depicts the dedication of King Solomon’s temple and was designed by the firm of Clayton and Bell in London. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Bright fireworks burst over Mudd Field to kick off the Lunar New Year Festival on Feb. 6. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Dedicated in 1909, Graham Chapel on the Danforth Campus is a place for concerts, plays, lectures and events. It also offers a quiet space for students to reflect. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students watch the Lunar New Year fireworks display at Mudd Field on Feb. 6. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Caleb Durbin (left) and Ryan Loutos, former baseball Bears and current big leaguers, returned to the Athletic Complex to visit with old friends and teammates. Last summer, both signed deals with Major League Baseball teams; Durbin as a 14th-round draft pick to the Atlanta Braves and Loutos as an undrafted free agent to the St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo courtesy of WashU Athletics)
A bird’s-eye view of the Danforth Campus after a snowfall Feb. 4. (Photo: Washington University Facilities Planning & Management)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.