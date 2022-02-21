The View From Here 02.21.22

Dancers perform the traditional Vietnamese Lotus Hat Dance. The Lunar New Year Festival took place Feb. 11-12 in Edison Theatre. (All photos: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Students beat drums during the traditional Korean performance of Samulnori at the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Dancers wear the traditional Vietnamese tunic, or ao dai, while performing the Dai with conical hats at the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Dancers perform the Dai with conical hats at the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Four students juggle rings onstage during the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) The traditional Chinese Lion Dance is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year at the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Silhouetted with green backlighting, students juggle clubs during the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) The Chinese Fan Dance is performed by students participating in the Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. The dance represents beauty, grace and delicacy. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) WashU seniors hold signs that read “SENIORS 22” at the Lunar New Year Festival performance Feb. 10 in the Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)

This week’s gallery features a collection of images from the Lunar New Year Festival, which took place Feb. 11-12 in Edison Theatre. To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.