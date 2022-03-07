THE RECORD

APS selects English as fellow

Tammy English, ​associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a 2022 Association for Psychological Science (APS) Fellow.

English

In her lab, ​English works to better understand how emotion regulation operates in daily life. Specifically, she works to understand how emotion and emotion regulation develop across adulthood, including the factors underlying any changes that occur.

APS awards fellow status to members who have made “sustained outstanding contributions” to the science of psychology.

