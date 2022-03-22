THE RECORD

Arvidson wins St. Louis Astronomical Society award

Raymond E. Arvidson, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the 2022 Richard D. Schwartz Supportive Faculty Award from the St. Louis Astronomical Society (SLAS). The award recognizes Arvidson’s contributions to SLAS’ mission to educate the public about, encourage interest in, and disseminate knowledge of the science of astronomy.

