Ross elected fellow of medical education society

Ross

Will Ross, MD, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine and associate dean for diversity at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected to the Society of Academic Continuing Medical Education’s (SACME) Academy of Fellows.

Ross, also a professor of medicine in the Renal Division and a noted public health epidemiologist, was inducted during SACME’s annual meeting, which was held virtually Feb. 21-23.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

