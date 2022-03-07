The View From Here 03.07.22

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, a 1991 Arts & Sciences alumna and director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, talks March 2 with Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences, about how her academic path at WashU prepared her to lead the CDC. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A student works on a project during the Laskey Charrette architecture and fashion design student competition, held Feb. 5 in Givens Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Students prepare their artwork for judging Feb. 6, the second day of the Laskey Charrette architecture and fashion design student competition, in Steinberg Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Natsuko Nozaki (center) gives Natalie Eng (left) some tips on making an orthographic drawing of an alligator clip at a Fox Fridays hand-drafting workshop that she led along with Connor Merritt. The workshop took place Feb. 11 in Givens Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The African Students Association’s annual fashion show, held Feb. 25 in the Danforth University Center, showcases music, performances and fashion from the African continent. (Photo: Aisha Adedayo)
Harvey Fields, associate dean, delivers remarks on the stairs of Brookings Hall during the commemorative peace walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Feb. 28. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students participated in the African Students Association’s annual fashion show Feb. 25 in the Danforth University Center’s Tisch Commons. (Photo: Aisha Adedayo)
Aeryel Williams, of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, delivers remarks during the commemorative peace walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Feb. 28. The walk began at Sumers Rec Center and ended on the steps of Brookings Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members gathered for a commemorative peace walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Feb. 28. The event was sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion in collaboration with WashU Athletics and Dining Services. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

