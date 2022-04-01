Culver named director of Biophotonics Research Center

Joseph P. Culver, the Sherwood Moore Professor of Radiology at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named director of the Biophotonics Research Center (BRC) in the Division of Radiological Sciences.
Culver’s work has been at the leading edge of functional and molecular biological imaging, particularly in leveraging non-invasive optical measurements and advancing diffuse optical tomography (DOT) technology.
He also serves as co-director of Washington University’s Imaging Sciences Pathway and its imaging science PhD program. Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website.
