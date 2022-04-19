Day of Dialogue and Action sessions now available online

More than 700 people across the Washington University in St. Louis community took part in the recent Day of Dialogue and Action, a time when the campus could collectively focus on the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The 2022 sessions were created and organized by students, faculty and staff, and addressed a host of topics, among them campus safety, the differences between equity and equality, campus supplier diversity efforts and the impact of flexible work policies.

Many of the online sessions were recorded, and they are now available for viewing on the voices.wustl.edu website.