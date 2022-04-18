THE RECORD

Entrepreneurs and innovators honored

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship recently hosted its spring awards ceremony.

Students, faculty and others were recognized for excellence in innovation, entrepreneurship and mentorship, and the center also announced the winners of the Global Impact Award and Skandalaris Venture Competition. In total, more than $75,000 in funding was awarded to WashU startups during the event.

Learn more about all of the winners on the Skandalaris Center website.

