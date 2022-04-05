Vittert named among top undergrad business professors by Poets & Quants

Vittert

Liberty Vittert, professor of practice of data science at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, has been selected as one of the 2021 Top 50 Undergraduate Business Professors by Poets & Quants for Undergrads from a pool of more than 1,000 nominations from across the country.

According to Poets & Quants for Undergrads, the best undergraduate professors, first and foremost, have a remarkable impact on students. Nominees also were judged on their contributions to their fields, influence on business practices, public policy and business trends, notable career milestones and teaching style.

Vittert was nominated by student Aviral Asthana, who wrote, “Professor Vittert cuts right through the core concepts of the curriculum with multiple real-life examples and a focus on making sure her students know the reasons behind what they are learning. From enabling creative freedom in projects to further developing students’ skillset, Professor Vittert is highly engaged and leaves students with a solid understanding of topics.”

