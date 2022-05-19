THE RECORD

Kass, Gordon receive Hellen Keller Prize for Vision Research

Michael A. Kass and Mae O. Gordon are the recipients of the 2022 Helen Keller Prize for Vision Research. (Photo: School of Medicine)

Michael A. Kass, MD, and Mae O. Gordon, PhD, are the recipients of the 2022 Helen Keller Prize for Vision Research. The annual prize, presented by the BrightFocus Foundation and the Helen Keller Foundation for Research and Education, honors scientific discovery and excellence.

Kass and Gordon, both professors in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, were selected for their landmark work in glaucoma research.

The two designed and managed the Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study, a clinical trial that lasted more than 20 years and greatly increased understanding of the natural progression of glaucoma and how the condition can be predicted and prevented.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

