AAMC honors Medical Public Affairs writers

Three science writers in Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Tamara Bhandari, Kristina Sauerwein and Julia Evangelou Strait — were honored by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) for writing excellence at the organization’s Group on Institutional Advancement’s annual meeting April 4-7 in Chicago. The awards recognize the most creative and effective approaches to promoting academic medicine.
Read more about the writers and their work on the School of Medicine website.
