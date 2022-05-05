THE RECORD

AAMC honors Medical Public Affairs writers

(From left) Julia Evangelou Strait, Tamara Bhandari and Kristina Sauerwein, science writers in Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, were honored in April by the Association of American Medical Colleges for writing excellence. (Photo: School of Medicine)

Three science writers in Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Tamara Bhandari, Kristina Sauerwein and Julia Evangelou Strait — were honored by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) for writing excellence at the organization’s Group on Institutional Advancement’s annual meeting April 4-7 in Chicago. The awards recognize the most creative and effective approaches to promoting academic medicine.

Read more about the writers and their work on the School of Medicine website.

