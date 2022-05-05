AAMC honors Medical Public Affairs writers

Three science writers in Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Tamara Bhandari, Kristina Sauerwein and Julia Evangelou Strait — were honored by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) for writing excellence at the organization’s Group on Institutional Advancement’s annual meeting April 4-7 in Chicago. The awards recognize the most creative and effective approaches to promoting academic medicine.

