Danforth Campus summer construction underway

Facilities Planning & Management at Washington University in St. Louis announced two construction projects that will cause disruption to both car and pedestrian routes on the Danforth Campus beginning this week.

The Snow Way steam pipe project is expected to close Snow Way Drive from Big Bend to Throop Drive to through traffic through July 15. The Wilson Hall chiller replacement project will close the fire lane between January and Wilson halls, which includes part of the Centennial Greenway, through Aug. 5, depending on weather.

Find detour information and maps on the Facilities Planning & Management website.