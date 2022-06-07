THE RECORD

IT vendor intake form established

The Office of Information Security and the Office of Resource Management at Washington University in St. Louis have established a vendor intake form for departments and units needing to work with vendors for new information technology (IT) products or services. The form will help the teams assess security and other contractual risks. Once departments submit a form, the respective offices will review it before purchases are approved.

To submit an IT procurement vendor intake form and learn more about the process, visit the link at one.wustl.edu, at the Information Security website or on the Resource Management site.

