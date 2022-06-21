Early to serve as interim CRE2 director 

Early

Gerald Early, the Merle King Professor of Modern Letters in Arts & Sciences, will serve as interim director of the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1.

The center provides programs and partnerships for Danforth and Medical campus faculty researching issues related to race and ethnicity.

A search for a permanent director will begin in the coming year.

William Acree, professor of Spanish, and Hedwig Lee, professor of sociology, both in Arts & Sciences, are stepping down as co-directors.

Acree has been a center co-director since 2021. He will begin a new role July 1 as associate vice dean in Arts & Sciences. Lee, who has served as co-director of CRE² since 2020, has accepted a position in the sociology department at Duke University.

In addition, Cynthia Rogers, MD, professor of psychiatry and of pediatrics at the School of Medicine, will step down from her role as associate director. Gmerice Hammond, MD, instructor of medicine in cardiology at the School of Medicine, and Darrell Hudson, associate professor at the Brown School, will become associate directors.