THE RECORD

OHMB recognizes Barch with Glass Brain Award

By Brandie Jefferson

The Organization for Human Brain Mapping (OHBM) has awarded its Glass Brain Award to Deanna Barch, chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry and professor of radiology​ at the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.

Barch
Barch

OHBM is an international society dedicated to the use of neuroimaging to gain an improved understanding of the brain. The award recognizes researchers who “discover original and influential findings regarding the organization and function of the human brain.” Barch was recognized at its annual meeting June 19.

Barch uses imaging and cognitive neuroscience methods to better understand the underlying bases of cognitive control and emotional processing disturbances in those with, or at risk of developing, schizophrenia.

She also focuses on understanding and bringing awareness to the ways in which early adversity, such as poverty or stress, can affect brain development and mental health.

Earlier this year, Barch was recognized with a lifetime achievement award from the Society for Research in Psychopathology. She was elected to the National Academy of Medicine and is currently chair of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Section on Psychology.

