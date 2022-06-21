Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to virtually attend Equalize, a mentoring program and pitch competition designed to empower and support academic women entrepreneurs.

Presented by the university’s Office of Technology Management, the event will feature finalists from across the country presenting their startup ideas before a panel of judges. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT June 30. Visit the event’s Happenings page for more information and to register.