Michael Greenberg, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; Kory J. Lavine, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine, both at the School of Medicine, and Nathaniel D. Huebsch, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, at the McKelvey School of Engineering, all at Washington University in St. Louis, received a three-year $300,000 grant from the American Heart Association for their research titled “Human heart-on-a-chip to study the immune system in cardiac disease pathogenesis and repair.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Arts & Sciences provides building updates
WashU employees invited to drive-in movie night
Notables
Ottley receives awards at EuroVis 2022
Atkinson honored by American Society of Hematology
Obituaries
Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83
Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74
Research Wire
Researchers to study cardiac disease pathogenesis
Masteller to research climate change and river channels
Barnes wins grant to expand architectures of interlocking molecular rings
Washington People
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.