Researchers to study cardiac disease pathogenesis

Michael Greenberg, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; Kory J. Lavine, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine, both at the School of Medicine, and Nathaniel D. Huebsch, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, at the McKelvey School of Engineering, all at Washington University in St. Louis, received a three-year $300,000 grant from the American Heart Association for their research titled “Human heart-on-a-chip to study the immune system in cardiac disease pathogenesis and repair.”