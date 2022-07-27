The View From Here 7.27.22

On July 12, a telescope designed and built by physicists at Washington University launched from Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden. XL-Calibur is a balloon-borne X-ray telescope that measures the X-rays from black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy. The project is a collaboration between nearly 50 scientists in the United States, Japan and Sweden and is overseen by principal investigator Henric Krawczynski in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: XL-Calibur team)