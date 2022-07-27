The View From Here 7.27.22

Construction continues July 15 at Francis Olympic Field. Workers are installing new bleachers and hand rails at the historic home of the Bears. (Photo: Anthony Azama/WashU Athletics)
Biomedical engineering students learned about SmartBit technology, which monitors and analyzes equine biometrics, during a visit this month to Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Ill. (Photo: McKelvey School of Engineering)
On July 12, a telescope designed and built by physicists at Washington University launched from Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden. XL-Calibur is a balloon-borne X-ray telescope that measures the X-rays from black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy. The project is a collaboration between nearly 50 scientists in the United States, Japan and Sweden and is overseen by principal investigator Henric Krawczynski in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: XL-Calibur team)
Members of the team with the inflated balloon visible behind them in the distance. (Photo: XL-Calibur team)
The XL-Calibur telescope landed safely in the Northwest Territories of Canada. (Photo: XL-Calibur team)
Sixty local teachers learned ways to make STEM education fun, relevant and accessible at the STEMpact Teacher Quality program this summer, organized by WashU’s Institute for School Partnership. (Photo courtesy of ISP)
During the Israel Summer Business Academy, Olin students met in July with industry leaders, visited the Knesset and traveled to Masada National Park and the Dead Sea. (Photo: Olin Business School)
The view from payload on XL-Calibur, a balloon-borne X-ray telescope that measures the X-rays from black holes and neutron stars, at 56,000 feet. (Photo: XL-Calibur team)
