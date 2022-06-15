The View From Here 06.15.22

Cassie Hage, assistant director of the Office of Sustainability, took staff members on a tour of locations across the Danforth Campus on June 3 showcasing WashU’s efforts to transform its historic campus into a truly sustainable campus. One of the tour highlights was Weil Hall’s green plant wall. Almost 30 feet by 30 feet, the wall is made up of about 5,400 total plants with 10 different species and 280 “Biotiles,” or plugs of plant, installed in the wall. (Courtesy photo)