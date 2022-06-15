The View From Here 06.15.22

Cassie Hage, assistant director of the Office of Sustainability, took staff members on a tour of locations across the Danforth Campus on June 3 showcasing WashU’s efforts to transform its historic campus into a truly sustainable campus. One of the tour highlights was Weil Hall’s green plant wall. Almost 30 feet by 30 feet, the wall is made up of about 5,400 total plants with 10 different species and 280 “Biotiles,” or plugs of plant, installed in the wall. (Courtesy photo)
Mia Kweskin, Bob Virgil and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin talk during a partnership celebration event on May 31 where alumni from across the university’s colleges currently employed by Edward Jones met for a reception at Frick Forum. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The university’s Wellness Team partnered with Sumers Recreation Center to offer an outdoor yoga class to staff members June 1 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Two runners jog across the East End on June 1. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The university’s Wellness Team partnered with Sumers Recreation Center to offer an outdoor yoga class to staff members on June 2 at the Farmer’s Market on the Medical Campus. (Courtesy photo)
Corinna Treitel (right), chair and professor of history in Arts & Sciences, speaks with another event participant at the Department of History’s “We’re Making History” celebration May 4 in the Women’s Building. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
