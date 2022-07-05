Three physician-scientists named Dean’s Scholars

The Division of Physician-Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has selected three physicians for its third class of Dean’s Scholars. The program offers up to two years of financial support and mentorship to aspiring, MD-only physician-scientists, as well as earmarked time for conducting laboratory research.

The newly named class includes: Miriam T. Jacobs, MD, Iris Lee, MD, and Paul Zolkind, MD.

Initiated in 2020, the program represents the school’s commitment to address a nationwide shortage of physician-scientists by nurturing the career development of early-career physicians who treat patients but also want to pursue laboratory-based biomedical research.

