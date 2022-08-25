Applications open for race, ethnicity cluster hire

A round of applications for faculty members whose research area focuses on race and ethnicity is open, the Office of the Provost announced.

Through the race and ethnicity cluster hire initiative, Washington University in St. Louis aims to build a world-class research program on race. Applications for tenured/tenure-track faculty positions on the Danforth Campus across a range of fields, with a focus on the study of race and ethnicity, are encouraged. Applications are due by Oct. 3.

The initiative also is supported by the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2), and faculty hired through it are encouraged to become affiliates of CRE2.

Learn more on the provost’s website.