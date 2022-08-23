THE RECORD

Parking offers update on permits, office

Parking and Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis will hold Metro U-Pass and Danforth Campus parking permit distribution events for faculty, staff and students starting this week.

The parking office is temporarily relocated to the Danforth University Center after North Campus was damaged by flash flooding in July.

Read more in the parking update.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking offers update on permits, office

Undergraduate academic integrity process to be reimagined

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Notables

Shellhaas named associate dean for faculty promotions, career development

Marketing, communications team wins CASE awards, including grand gold

Barch receives Research Investigator Prize

Obituaries

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Research Wire

Modeling personalized medicine for neurocritical illness

Bey to study pre-Hispanic Andean culture

Sound may be key to separating molecules, cells

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20