Obituary: Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

Reid

Joseph Reid Jr., who worked as a master carpenter at Washington University in St. Louis for 42 years, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Branson, Mo. He was 72.

A U.S. Army veteran, Reid worked as a carpenter in Facilities Planning & Management from 1976 until his retirement in 2018.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 27, followed by the service, at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington, Mo. View a video tribute and share condolences on the Cozean website.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306.

