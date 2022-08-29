THE RECORD

Sweitzer named vice chair of clinical research in medicine

Sweitzer

Nancy K. Sweitzer, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine, has been named vice chair of clinical research for the Department of Medicine and director of clinical research for the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Sweitzer previously served as the chief of cardiovascular medicine, director of the Sarver Heart Center and co-director of the clinical translational sciences graduate program at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Sweitzer is a physician-scientist who has devoted her career to understanding physiology and multi-organ interactions in heart failure, particularly heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. She has been a leader in clinical trials in heart failure and cardiology, and she is board-certified in general cardiology, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

CRE2 to offer grants for new, updated courses

University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students

Applications open for race, ethnicity cluster hire

Notables

Sweitzer named vice chair of clinical research in medicine

Gore appointed associate dean for student conduct, community standards

WashU Bridge Team places second in Collegiate Bridge Bowl

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

Goodhill receives grant to monitor neurons in brain during sleep, wake

He receives NSF grant for new wastewater tech

Modeling personalized medicine for neurocritical illness

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20