Sweitzer named vice chair of clinical research in medicine

Nancy K. Sweitzer, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine, has been named vice chair of clinical research for the Department of Medicine and director of clinical research for the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Sweitzer previously served as the chief of cardiovascular medicine, director of the Sarver Heart Center and co-director of the clinical translational sciences graduate program at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Sweitzer is a physician-scientist who has devoted her career to understanding physiology and multi-organ interactions in heart failure, particularly heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. She has been a leader in clinical trials in heart failure and cardiology, and she is board-certified in general cardiology, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology.

