Undergraduate academic integrity process to be reimagined

Washington University in St. Louis is moving toward a centralized process for handling academic integrity violations at the undergraduate level, in response to feedback from a faculty commission.

Jennifer R. Smith, vice provost for educational initiatives, is leading the effort, including establishment of two working groups focused on designing a new academic integrity hearing process and reevaluating the potential consequences of violation.

Students, faculty and staff members are needed to serve on the working groups. Those interested in volunteering should reach out to Smith or to Angela Wilson, director of institutional development, for more information by Sept. 2. Working groups will meet biweekly through the fall semester, helping to revamp the academic integrity process to improve the experience for both faculty and students. The new approach will be shared with the campus community in spring 2023.