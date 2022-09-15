Garcia to study neurological developmental disorder

Benjamin Garcia, the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, along with Elizabeth Bhoj, at the University of Pennsylvania, received a five-year $2.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their research titled “Quantitative mass spectrometry for comprehending epigenetic mechanisms in a new underlying neurological developmental disorder.”