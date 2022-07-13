Holtzman receives grant to fund lung disease drug development

Michael J. Holtzman, MD, the Selma and Herman Seldin Professor of Medicine and director of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for research titled “Preclinical development of a new kinase inhibitor for postviral lung disease.”
The novel drug being developed blocks a molecule that drives the inflammation and damaging lung cell overgrowth that can be triggered after common respiratory viral infections.
