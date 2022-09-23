Greenberg recognized for work straddling race, religion

Maxwell Greenberg, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Warburg Research Grant from the New Mexico History Museum. His project, “Deviant Merchants: Antisemitism and Mexican Revolutionary Memory in the Borderlands,” examines 19th– and early-20th century Jewish pioneers in New Mexico and the Southwest.

Greenberg

In addition, Greenberg’s research, “Jewish ‘Pioneer’ Cemeteries: Race, Memory, and Restoring Sacred Space,” will be used as curricular material in Reconstructionist Rabbinical College’s new project, “Race, Religion, & American Judaism.” The project, which is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, aims to promote public understanding of race, racism, antisemitism, religion, Jewish heritage and Jewish ethical ideas through research, scholarship and curriculum development.

Separately, Greenberg, whose adviser is Flora Cassen, also is teaching a four-week virtual seminar, “Colonial Roots of Jews in the Americas (1492-1810),” through 92NY’s Roundtable Initiative beginning Oct. 14. The four-part course explores Sephardic Jewish American history and identity, the politics of conversion, Iberian Inquisitions, the legacy of European colonialism and more.