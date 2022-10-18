Cruchaga awarded Zenith Fellowship Award

Cruchaga

Carlos Cruchaga, PhD, has received a 2022 Zenith Fellow Award from the Alzheimer’s Association. The annual award is given to scientists who have made significant contributions to the field of Alzheimer’s disease research and are likely to make additional, substantial contributions in the future. Funding attached to the fellowships also helps support high-risk, high-reward projects in Alzheimer’s disease research.

Cruchaga, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Professor in psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of three Zenith Fellows selected this year and one of only 146 Alzheimer’s researchers chosen for the honor since it was created in 1991. That group includes three other scientists associated with Washington University: Alison M. Goate, DPhil, a former professor of psychiatry; and current faculty David M. Holtzman, MD, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor of neurology; and Randall J. Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.