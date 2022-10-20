THE RECORD

NameCoach tool is now available

NameCoach, a tool that allows you to record and share the pronunciation of your name with others, is now available to Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students.

The recorded pronunciation, or NameBadge, can be shared via an email signature, on LinkedIn and through social media. The online tool also allows users to specify their gender pronouns.

Once the recording has been made using a web recorder or phone, it is available to anyone who clicks on the NameBadge icon, regardless of whether they are a member of the WashU community.

The tool is part of the university’s continued efforts to cultivate an equitable, diverse and inclusive campus culture. To learn more about how to use NameCoach, visit the Information Technology website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

NameCoach tool is now available

Graduate students invited to apply to Pivot 314 Fellowship

Nominations sought for William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

Notables

Fike installed as Glassberg/Greensfelder Distinguished University Professor

Cruchaga awarded Zenith Fellowship Award

University hires inaugural chief privacy officer

Obituaries

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Research Wire

Biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease sought through imaging

High-tech imaging focuses on oxygen metabolism in newborn brain

Ribeiro Pereira wins Young Investigator Award

The View From Here

10.17.22

10.10.22

10.03.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20