NameCoach tool is now available

NameCoach, a tool that allows you to record and share the pronunciation of your name with others, is now available to Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students.

The recorded pronunciation, or NameBadge, can be shared via an email signature, on LinkedIn and through social media. The online tool also allows users to specify their gender pronouns.

Once the recording has been made using a web recorder or phone, it is available to anyone who clicks on the NameBadge icon, regardless of whether they are a member of the WashU community.

The tool is part of the university’s continued efforts to cultivate an equitable, diverse and inclusive campus culture. To learn more about how to use NameCoach, visit the Information Technology website.