THE RECORD

University launches new interface for ONE.WUSTL portal

Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new user interface for ONE.WUSTL, a universitywide single sign-on portal. ONE.WUSTL reduces the need for two-factor authentication and provides convenient access to hundreds of applications, including WebSTAC, Canvas, Box, Dining Services menus, Outlook, Workday and Parking. Users can customize the portal according to their needs.

The organizational change management team of WashU’s Information Technology department will lead webinar training sessions about the new interface on Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

To learn more about the platform and to register for a webinar session, visit the Information Technology webpage.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University launches new interface for ONE.WUSTL portal

Emergency communication test Sept. 20

Flags lowered in respect for memory of Queen Elizabeth

Notables

Greenberg recognized for work straddling race, religion

Faculty take part in Geospatial Institute event

Pierce named editor of Organization Science

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

Political scientists to study populist rhetoric as a threat to democracy

Boyer to study ‘wild religions’

WashU researchers observe cancer-like nucleoli in healthy cells

The View From Here

09.19.22

09.12.22

08.17.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20