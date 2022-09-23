University launches new interface for ONE.WUSTL portal

Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new user interface for ONE.WUSTL, a universitywide single sign-on portal. ONE.WUSTL reduces the need for two-factor authentication and provides convenient access to hundreds of applications, including WebSTAC, Canvas, Box, Dining Services menus, Outlook, Workday and Parking. Users can customize the portal according to their needs.

The organizational change management team of WashU’s Information Technology department will lead webinar training sessions about the new interface on Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

To learn more about the platform and to register for a webinar session, visit the Information Technology webpage.