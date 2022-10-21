Pop-up events offer chance to support area children

Washington University in St. Louis employees can join colleagues at United Way of Greater St. Louis pop-up events Tuesday, Oct. 25, on the Danforth Campus, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, on the Medical Campus.
They can contribute to projects benefiting local children by either assembling a “smile kit” — a dental hygiene kit that includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, and dental hygiene information — or a “reading pocket buddy,” a special bag that includes a book and a stuffed animal meant to serve as a reading companion.
The United Way campaign is one of the many ways to give back. Visit unitedway.wustl.edu to pledge online or volunteer.
