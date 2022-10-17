THE RECORD

University hires inaugural chief privacy officer

By Amanda Young
Valentine-Elam

David Valentine-Elam has been named the inaugural chief privacy officer at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Monica Allen, the university’s vice chancellor and general counsel. He began the role Aug. 22.

In his position, Valentine-Elam will develop a comprehensive program to ensure the protection of personal information entrusted to the university.

In collaboration with Information Security and other campus partners, including the separate Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy office, Valentine-Elam will develop and implement privacy-related policies and procedures while working to increase awareness of these issues.

Among other experience, Valentine-Elam previously served in data privacy roles at the College Board and at ACT Inc. He is also an alumnus of Washington University, having earned his law degree in 2009.

“I am delighted that David Valentine-Elam has agreed to bring his considerable expertise and savvy problem-solving skills to the role of WashU’s inaugural CPO,” Allen said.

