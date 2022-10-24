THE RECORD

Wang to investigate mechanisms of microtubule formation

Jennifer Wang, an assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a project investigating molecular mechanisms of centriolar triplet microtubule formation.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Review latest information security policies

Open enrollment for 2023 benefits begins Nov. 1

Pop-up events offer chance to support area children

Notables

Brown School student named Robert Wood Johnson Foundation scholar

Fike installed as Glassberg/Greensfelder Distinguished University Professor

Cruchaga awarded Zenith Fellowship Award

Obituaries

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Research Wire

NIMH funds Eggebrecht research on brain function in children with autism

Wang to investigate mechanisms of microtubule formation

Multi-scale imaging technique may enable objective assessment of myofascial pain

The View From Here

10.24.22

10.17.22

10.10.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20