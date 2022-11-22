Applications open for 2023 Global Impact Award

Applications are now open for the $50,000 Global Impact Award.
Founded in 2013, the award supports Washington University in St. Louis students, postdoctoral researchers and recent alumni who are creating ventures that are scalable, sustainable, for-profit and quick to market with broad impact.
Applications are due Dec. 2. For more information, visit the Skandalaris Center’s website.
