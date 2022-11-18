Kwon honored by epidemiology society

Kwon

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Mid-Career Scholarship Award from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. The award honors clinicians and scientists who have been in practice for less than 15 years while also demonstrating “dedication and excellence in infection control and hospital epidemiology.”

Her work is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and various foundations.

