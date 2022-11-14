Seven faculty honored with 2022 Emerson teaching awards

Seven Washington University in St. Louis faculty members have been selected as Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

They are:

Stan Braude, a teaching professor of biology, Arts & Sciences;

Janie Brennan, a senior lecturer of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, McKelvey School of Engineering;

Leonard Green, a professor of psychological and brain sciences and of economics, Arts & Sciences;

Petra Kempf, an assistant professor of architecture and urban design, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Sowande’ Mustakeem, an associate professor of history and of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences;

Michael Wall, a professor of practice in marketing and entrepreneurship and co-director of the Center for Analytics and Business Insights, Olin Business School; and

William Yeoh, an associate professor of computer science and engineering, McKelvey School of Engineering.

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award, now in its 33rd year, recognizes area educators — from kindergarten teachers to college professors — and is one of the St. Louis region’s most distinguished teacher recognition programs. Honorees are chosen annually by the deans of their schools and by the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning for their achievements and leadership in teaching.