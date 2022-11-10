THE RECORD

Lu paper wins ‘test of time’ award

By Beth Miller

For the second time this year, Chenyang Lu, an internationally recognized leader in cyber-physical systems, has received recognition for a trailblazing paper that has been influential in the field for more than a decade.

Headshot of Chenyang Lu, expert in cyberphysical systems
Lu

Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, has received the Test of Time Award from the ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys), the flagship conference on the Internet of Things (IoT). This award recognizes papers that are at least 10 years old and have had a longstanding impact on the field.

The paper, titled “Reliable clinical monitoring using wireless sensor networks: experience in a step-down hospital unit,” was presented at SenSys in November 2010. Co-authors were Octav Chipara, who earned a doctorate in computer science from the engineering school in 2010 and is now an associate professor at the University of Iowa; Thomas Bailey, MD, a professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and Gruia-Catalin Roman, formerly on the engineering faculty and now a professor at the University of New Mexico.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flu shots available on campus

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Review latest information security policies

Notables

Lu paper wins ‘test of time’ award

Herzog installed as Viktor Hamburger Distinguished Professor

American College of Physicians recognizes three medical faculty

Obituaries

Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

George Paz, former trustee, 67

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Research Wire

Hatoum wins NIH award

Kranz laboratory biologists report structure of heme transporter

Stark receives $435,000 UNICEF grant

The View From Here

10.31.22

10.24.22

10.17.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20