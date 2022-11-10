Lu paper wins ‘test of time’ award

For the second time this year, Chenyang Lu, an internationally recognized leader in cyber-physical systems, has received recognition for a trailblazing paper that has been influential in the field for more than a decade.

Lu

Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, has received the Test of Time Award from the ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys), the flagship conference on the Internet of Things (IoT). This award recognizes papers that are at least 10 years old and have had a longstanding impact on the field.

The paper, titled “Reliable clinical monitoring using wireless sensor networks: experience in a step-down hospital unit,” was presented at SenSys in November 2010. Co-authors were Octav Chipara, who earned a doctorate in computer science from the engineering school in 2010 and is now an associate professor at the University of Iowa; Thomas Bailey, MD, a professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and Gruia-Catalin Roman, formerly on the engineering faculty and now a professor at the University of New Mexico.

